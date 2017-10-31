Military training mission 'Bold Quest' taking place in Savannah

The United States Military and 16 other nations are coming together to train in Savannah.

"Bold Quest" is an 18-day training mission designed to collect data on soldiers and on the systems they use. Over 1,800 people will participate in the exercise, including the National Guard, U.S. Operations Command, and NATO. The training exercise also builds relationships between nations.

The location for the live air, ground, and maritime operations will be at Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield, Townsend Bombing Range, and offshore warning areas adjacent to Georgia's Atlantic coast.

"That past relationship is important because when we need to come together, we've already experienced how each other communicates; how each other operates; and that will give us the moment and advantage for us in the future," said Markis Frye, Captain, U.S. Marine Corps.

This is the second "Bold Quest" in the Savannah area.

