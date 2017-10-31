Good News: Children's Hospital trick-or-treat

It's no fun being sick on Halloween, so they tried to make up for that at the Children's Hospital at Memorial on Tuesday.

The only trick to Halloween at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett's Children's Hospital is a good one: treats delivered right to the kids' rooms as part of their 28th Annual Reverse Trick or Treat.

"One of the things about kids being in the hospital is the families and the kids, they don't want to be here on Halloween, so how do we make that a little easier? We bring Halloween to them by partnering with some of our internal groups and some of our community groups as well," said Executive Director, Heather Newsome, Willett Children's Hospital.

Thirty-two groups, from law enforcement to local businesses, to Ronald McDonald House staff, helped deliver happiness along with candy, bringing smiles to families who might find them hard to come by at this time.

"It's a really impactful event that they appreciate. When a kid is in the hospital, a parent feels at a loss for what we can do to make the experience a little more normal, and so the fact that we're able to do this for them and have the Halloween experience here for them helps their kid not miss out on a holiday that's for kids," Newsome said.

Nobody missed out as witches, pirates, superheroes, dinosaurs, and ballplayers roamed the halls of the Children's Hospital, one more happy surprise just another character away.

"I do know that we're going to have some stormtroopers here in a little while that will be a little interesting as well," Newsome said.

All bringing Halloween to kids who can't get out for one.

