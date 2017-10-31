Economic Opportunity Authority helps dozens find jobs

The Economic Opportunity Authority helped dozens of people find jobs Tuesday.

The EOA hosted a job fair inside the Aaron Buchsbaum Building on May Street. Companies set up booths and were ready to interview potential employees.

Event coordinators say it's never too late to start a new career.

"There's a job out here for everyone, so don't think just because you haven’t worked in a while and you haven't done it in a while there's not a job. There are jobs out there for everyone. You just need to come out and see what's available for you,” said EOA Work Force Coordinator Arthur Best.

