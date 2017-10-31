Briggs & Stratton plant expanding in Statesboro

If you look at a lawnmower or anything else with a small engine on it, it probably says "Briggs and Stratton" on it.

One of the company's main plants - in Statesboro - will soon add more jobs as the company brings part of its operation back to the U.S. They're bringing part of it here and part of it to Alabama. Their reason for using this plant is the success they've had here for almost a quarter of a century.

Briggs and Stratton's Statesboro plant serves as an economic engine of its own. The company will move production of its Vanguard V twin engines from Japan to plants here and in Auburn. The plant's manager says it's a move dictated by the market.

"We have a lot of U.S. customers. It will help with the speed of shipping, but also the speed of production," said James Suchovsky, Plant Manager.

It will mean between 50-100 more jobs in Statesboro as Briggs invests more than $18 million into the plant. Local leaders say they've been working on this expansion deal for almost a year.

"What's most important to us is that the plant becomes more and more relevant and more likely to stay here and be healthy for a long period of time," said Benjy Thompson, Bulloch County Development Authority.

Thompson says he's glad to see Briggs bring the product line back to the U.S., but especially to Statesboro. James says it's been a good partnership so far.

"Statesboro has shown in our 22 years in Bulloch County, that this is a very good area for Briggs to build engines."

Keeping a company like Briggs also helps Thompson attract more companies and jobs to town as well.

"It's great to have them here. Fifty new jobs with Briggs means something a little different than 50 jobs with a company you've never heard of before," Thompson said.

They hope to start hiring the new employees in the spring and crank out engines like these by this time next year.

Thompson says this kind of expansion often brings a ripple effect. One local company that mainly serves Briggs has already announced they'll add some more jobs to handle this growth.

