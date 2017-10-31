Estill Elementary gets major grant for facility improvement

A Hampton County school district is getting a major grant for school facility improvements.

The grant stems from a lawsuit ruled on by the South Carolina Supreme Court in 2014. The million dollar renovation is coming to Estill Elementary School. The building was built in 1920, and the superintendent says the money will pay for some much-needed renovations.

A 1999 Abbeville v. South Carolina lawsuit is paying off for Hampton County School District 2 in 2017. It was one of the plaintiffs in the suit saying the state unfunded poor school districts, and the state supreme court agreed. South Carolina General Assembly's made $55.8 million available in grants to fund school facility upgrades to the plaintiffs and/or districts with a poverty rate of 80 percent or higher. Forty-eight school districts met that criteria and Hampton County District 2 meets them both. Superintendent Martin Wright says it'll pay for improvements to air quality, roofing, and sealing basement access, and that's a big deal.

"Huge, huge. It is so needed. Desperately needed. Over needed. We're trying to create classrooms with 21st Century learning, and systemically, we're a little behind in terms of classroom, school, and design, so this money is going to help us with reducing poor air quality, getting new air conditions, taking care of roofing, taking care of some of the old maintenance requirements in the facilities that dated back to the 1920s,"

The superintendent says those projects could start as soon as the summer of 2018.

Long term, the district is creating a five-year-facilities project, which will include plans to build a new, STEM-focused elementary school near the current middle and high school.

