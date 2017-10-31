Police investigating after home on Bulloch, West 49th riddled with bullets

Fifteen gaping bullet holes are on the side of a home on Bulloch Street and West 49th after a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Tuesday, the homeowner's son offered a $1,000 reward for any information about who shot up his mother's home that he bought for her. Bullets pierced through the walls just before 5:00 Saturday morning. Jamal Toure's mother and two children were inside asleep. Luckily, the living room is located behind those walls, but Toure says if the shooter came even an hour or two later, they might have been right there watching TV.

"No one should have to live in fear in their own home. No one," Toure said.

To put this fear to rest, Toure is offering the lump sum that family and friends all pitched in for.

"From Atlanta, to Jacksonville, to Brunswick, people are saying, 'hey, we're gonna contribute to the $1,000," he said.

However, Toure says no amount of money would have covered a loss.

"My daughter could have been sitting inside here. My mother could have been sitting inside here. My nephew - my grandnephew - could have been sitting inside right here, and guess what? You can't say 'I'm sorry' if you're taking somebody's life," he said.

Police are still looking into surveillance video, but Toure thinks that they fired from a distance away to avoid the camera that sits on the porch. He thinks that it was someone in the neighborhood who knew he had a camera and thought if they stayed far enough away, they wouldn't get caught.

"So, of course when you walk out of your house, you don't know who is your friend or your foe."

Fifteen bullet holes is a daily reminder for him - of just that.

