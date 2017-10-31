Georgia claims top spot in B.C.S. poll

With Georgia at 8-0, Bulldog fans have been looking forward to Tuesday night.

The first B.C.S. poll is out, and that's the one that really counts. While coaches and players downplay the significance, fans love it, as Georgia is now #1.

Georgia edges out Alabama for the top spot, followed by Notre Dame and Clemson. The one loss by the Fighting Irish was to the Bulldogs. While it's nice to run around saying, 'We're number one,' some fans understand the downside.

"It's exciting, you know, Kirby's brought a different culture to the team. It's exciting but we've got to finish the season," said Georgia fan, Bill Griffin. "As a fan, I'd rather see us number five. Kids today pay attention to the polls, I don't care what the coaches say, that would motivate the kids. Being number one, that puts pressure on them."

"Would you rather be number two to have something to strive towards? I think it might be a little easier on us being number two. People gun at you when you're number one," said Georgia fan, Brian Fennell.

The Dawgs get South Carolina next 'Between the Hedges' on Saturday. You can catch it on WTOC with coverage beginning at 3 p.m.

