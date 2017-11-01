One dead after shooting at Montgomery, W 45th streets in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting near Midtown.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at the corner of Montgomery and West 45th streets, right next to the Island Breeze club. Police say a man was lying on the ground dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

#SCMPDalert 1 deceased in shooting in 300 block of W 45th Street. Detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/LGdFLQFYUr — SCMPD (@scmpd) November 1, 2017

Police say there was some type of altercation before the shooting occurred, but that is all they know at this time.

When the shooting happened, there was a party going on inside of Island Breeze. Currently, investigators have not made a connection between Island Breeze and this shooting.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told police and WTOC that when he pulled up earlier before the shooting happened, there was a man standing outside with a gun.

The scene is now clear and all streets are back open.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

