Identity released of man killed at corner of Montgomery, W. 45th streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning at the corner of Montgomery and West 45th streets, right next to the Island Breeze club. Police say John Lee Hunter was lying on the ground dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Police say there was some type of altercation before the shooting occurred. Detectives are questioning a person of interest in the case. They do not believe the shooting is random.

When the shooting happened, there was a party going on inside of Island Breeze. Currently, investigators have not made a connection between Island Breeze and this shooting.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told police and WTOC that when he pulled up earlier before the shooting happened, there was a man standing outside with a gun.

The family also doesn't believe the shooting is random. John's family knew him as 'John-John,' and his aunt says he was the baby boy of seven children. Yvette McGhee says he was always cracking a joke and always had a smile on his face. She says she had just talked to him over the weekend at her child's birthday party. McGhee says John-John was always the life of the party. She described the moments during which she got the phone call.

"We flew across town to Island Breeze, and you could see the shadow of his body, but you couldn't see him. They had it taped off real good and they just told us to meet them back at our sister's house, and that's when they told us he was deceased," said McGhee, John's aunt. "I wouldn't know how to explain the loss of a child, but she's heartbroken."

McGhee says she and the family just want justice for their John-John.

"As far as crime, there are too many young boys dying," she said.

Another life gone too soon.

"Way too soon. He hasn't begun to love yet. They took it away. Somebody took it away. His mom will never have an extension of him."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at 912.525.3124 or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

