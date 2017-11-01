Officer injured, student charged after incident at Statesboro High

The Statesboro Police Department has arrested and charged a teenager in relation to an incident at Statesboro High School.

Police say the school’s resource officer was performing his regular duties when he tried to break up an argument between two individuals on Monday and was physically assaulted by 17-year-old Amir Forrest in the process.

The officer was injured and treated at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, and was able to return to work on Tuesday.

Forrest is charged with simple battery, disrupting a public school, obstructing or hindering law enforcement and fighting.

