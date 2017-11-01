Job, resource fair being held Wednesday in Savannah

Local businesses will be on hand to discuss opportunities during a Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Some of the organizations expected to attend are Terminal Investment Corporation, Kroger, Sullivan Staffing, and the Chatham Apprentice Program and many more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wesley Community Centers of Savannah at 1601 Drayton Street.

