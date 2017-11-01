Amazon will open 4th distribution center in Georgia

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.More >>
Amazon will open a fourth warehouse and distribution hub in Georgia, creating more than 500 jobs.More >>
Amazon will open a fourth warehouse and distribution hub in Georgia, creating more than 500 jobs.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with threatening South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with threatening South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting near Midtown.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting near Midtown.More >>
Local businesses will be on hand to discuss opportunities during a Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Savannah.More >>
Local businesses will be on hand to discuss opportunities during a Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Savannah.More >>