SCMPD seeks to identify armed robbery suspects

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.

It happened at the Batteries Plus Bulbs store in the 7100 block of Hodgson Memorial Drive on Saturday. Police say the suspects left the store possibly in a mid-size black SUV.

If you know who they are or have any information, call police or Crimestoppers.

