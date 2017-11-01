Pink Prosecco Party to benefit WTOC Cyreia Sandlin BigWig Campaign

WTOC Cyreia Sandlin’s final BigWig event will take place this Friday, Nov. 3.

Emily McCarthy Shoppe (2428 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401) is putting on a Pink Prosecco Party on Friday afternoon, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Cyreia’s campaign. The shop has everything from jewelry to glassware and much more.

The party will be all day long, but Cyreia will only be in attendance from 12 to 2 p.m., so come sip on pink prosecco, shop and support a fabulous cause.

For additional Pink Prosecco Party information, click here.

The BigWig Campaign was launched to raise money for local breast cancer patient services and education programs. The campaign runs from Sept. 21 through Nov. 7, so if you can't make it to Friday's event, you still have a few days left to show your support. Find out more here.

