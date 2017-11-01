Pink Prosecco Party to benefit WTOC Cyreia Sandlin BigWig Campaign

The Child Abuse Prevention Association launched their new program Wednesday by the United Way of the Lowcountry to help foster kids who went through abuse and neglect.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery that took place Oct. 31 on E DeRenne Avenue.More >>
Every Wednesday, WTOC teams up with local law enforcement and CrimeStoppers to put wanted fugitives behind bars. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:More >>
