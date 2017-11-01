Most Wanted: 11/1/17

Every Wednesday, WTOC teams up with local law enforcement and CrimeStoppers to put wanted fugitives behind bars. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

Police in Savannah still need your help identifying two armed suspects who robbed the Batteries Plus Bulbs store on Hodgson Memorial Drive Saturday. The suspects left the store possibly in a mid-size - black SUV.

Police are also looking for Ramone Coleman. He is wanted for theft by receiving stolen property. He is 31, 6’1”, and 185 lbs. Coleman has a criminal history includes multiple charges of possession and sale of controlled substance.

Joshua Rowe is wanted on a Superior Court Pick Up Order. He’s 30, 5’7”, and 160 lbs. Rowe has a history of possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass, and obstruction.

Krista Wiggins is also wanted on a Superior Court Pick Up Order. She is 20, 5’5”, 115 lbs with long brown hair. Rowe has a history of disorderly conduct, battery, obstruction of an officer and EMT, possession of controlled substance, and simple battery.

If you have information about these fugitives or any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

