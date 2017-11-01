Thousands expected in Savannah this weekend for annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

The 7th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon will take over the streets of Savannah this weekend.

More than 15,000 runners from 50 states and 15 different countries are expected to converge on the Hostess City to participate in the big event.

Race weekend will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 2 with the two-day Health and Fitness Expo and Packet Pick-up event at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. On Saturday, the Marathon and Half Marathon will begin at Bay and Bull streets at 7:30 a.m., and will both end at Forsyth Park. Afterwards, there will be a post-race concert in the park featuring Fitz and Tantrums.

Then on Sunday, the Rock 'n' Roll 5K will step off at 1 p.m. at Daffin Park, and a one-mile run that's perfect for the kids will begin at 2:30 p.m., also at Daffin.

As expected, many road closures come with the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. Residents can expect traffic delays on both Saturday and Sunday throughout Savannah.

The following is important race information for the 2017 Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon weekend:

COURSE MAP:

The official hashtag for this weekend's race is #RNRSavannah.

For additional Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon information, click here.

