SCMPD starts social media campaign to fight rising vehicle thefts

Since car break-ins and auto thefts continue to be a problem in our the Coastal Empire, the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department started a brand new social media campaign Wednesday to help reduce the number of those crimes.

The department is rolling out the Nightly Lockup social media campaign.

"It's going to be done around 9 p.m. every single night on social media, which is basically just reminding individuals to take your keys, remove your valuables from your vehicles and lock your car doors," Sharif Lockett, an advanced police officer with the SCMPD.

Metro police said there were nearly two dozen reports of stolen vehicles last week alone, and almost half were unlocked. Some had the keys left inside in

"We have a lot of individuals that will warm their vehicles up in the morning," Lockett said. "They warm their vehicles up and then return back inside. And then individuals that see a crime of opportunity may take the vehicle."

No one understands the frustration better than Elise Bennett. Her car was stolen sometime Monday night from the Berwick area.

"It's pretty scary, I'm from a small town originally and car theft is not a thing that I've ever had on my radar," she said.

Police said they typically find stolen vehicles within two to three days.

Here's the breakdown of car thefts from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police for the past three years by the end of October.

In 2015, there were 884 cars stolen jurisdiction-wide.

In 2016, there was a significant decrease. There were 772 cars stolen jurisdiction-wide.

This year, the numbers are creeping back up with 775.

At this point, West Chatham has the most reports of stolen vehicles with 200 so far this year.



Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.