Fatal wreck shuts down WB lanes Bluffton Pkwy near Beaufort Co. Government Complex

A wreck in the westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway claimed the life of one person, around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the Beaufort County Government Complex. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Westbound lanes near the 4800 block of Bluffton Parkway are shut down at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are responding and will conduct an investigation into the wreck.

Drivers should expect delays.

