Victim identified in fatal Bluffton Parkway crash

A wreck in the Lowcountry claimed the life of a Bluffton woman Wednesday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Bluffton Parkway near Burnt Church Road.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Pressana Grant, of Bluffton.

SCHP says Grant was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway when she ran off the road and hit a large tree. The car then caught on fire.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

