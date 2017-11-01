Victim identified in fatal Bluffton Parkway crash - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Victim identified in fatal Bluffton Parkway crash

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

A wreck in the Lowcountry claimed the life of a Bluffton woman Wednesday afternoon. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Bluffton Parkway near Burnt Church Road.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Pressana Grant, of Bluffton. 

SCHP says Grant was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway when she ran off the road and hit a large tree. The car then caught on fire. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. 

