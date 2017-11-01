Godley Station Dental in Pooler holding candy buy-back to support troops overseas

Now through Nov. 3, Godley Station Dental in Pooler is holding a candy buy-back program to support our troops.

Patient or not, all are welcome to participate. All you have to do is take your wrapped candy to the dentist office, located at 1000 Town Centre Boulevard, #101. You will receive $1 per pound of candy. The limit is 10 pounds of candy per person.

All the candy will be used to fill care packages to be sent to troops overseas.

For more information, call 912.748.8585., or visit their website here.

