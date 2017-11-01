Savannah VOICE Festival artists stage 'flash mob' in City Market

Residents and visitors strolling through Savannah's City Market Wednesday morning got quite the surprise.

Savannah VOICE Festival artists staged a Flash Mob to celebrate National Opera Week and the premiere of Composer-in-Residence Michael Ching's newest opera, 'Anna Hunter, The Spirit of Savannah,' later this week. The outreach coordinator explained why Anna Hunter was chosen as the subject of the opera.

"We are celebrating her because she was integral in saving Savannah's beautiful historic era; districts and beautiful buildings in the area, too," said Chad Sonka, Education and Outreach Coordinator.

There will be two performances for 'Anna Hunter, The Spirit of Savannah.' The first will be held Thursday night at 6:30, at the Davenport House. The second will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m.

