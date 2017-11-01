Residents react to home break-ins in McIntosh County

Metro Police are looking for 30-year-old Randolph Frazier. Police say he escaped custody Tuesday afternoon when he took off from Memorial Health - still handcuffed.

Metro Police and McIntosh County deputies continue their search for a man who escaped from a deputy while still in handcuffs on Tuesday.

Randolph Frazier and a deputy were leaving the hospital to go back to McIntosh County when Frazier ran off. The sheriff's office looked for him at two of his old addresses in Savannah. They also had a lot of officers in the area Tuesday night. It's safe to say that when deputies took Frazier to the hospital, they certainly didn't think they'd find themselves looking for him again.

Dominque Moultrie and Shaquil Mack were arrested along with Frazier. They are currently in jail. They were all three arrested after a high-speed interstate chase. The trio ran from police and hid out in a neighborhood in Richmond Hill near where that chase ended. They're all suspected in a string of break-ins on Tolomato Island and in Shellman. Deputies spotted the car after a 911 call.

Neighbors say another victim chased the men out of his yard. Some we spoke with were surprised about the crimes. Others are taking it as a valuable warning.

"I think there's been some small stuff, people building construction, people were lifting off some items, but as far as breaking into a home, this is the first I've heard of," said Sam McGinness, resident.

"I'm not frightened. It's unnerving to know that somebody has been broken into, especially with a gun. That's what alarms me," said Hugh Valentine, resident.

The break-ins have been happening for several months. All three men are from Savannah. They describe Frazier as armed and dangerous. One of the victims showed us security video of two armed men clearing his house - room by room. It was scary to watch.

