Metro working to identify 2 armed robbery suspects

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery that took place Oct. 31 on E DeRenne Avenue.

Police responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. Reportedly, two male suspects flagged down the victim, asking the victim for a ride. The victim then consented but was robbed of cash during the drive. The suspects got away from the scene.

One suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, standing 6' tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He wore a race car jacket and tan pants. He possibly may have a discolored bottom lip and dreads. The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, standing about 6' tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He wore a Chicago Bulls hat, grey jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.252.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

