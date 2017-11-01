CAPA launching new foster program in Beaufort

The Child Abuse Prevention Association launched their new program Wednesday by the United Way of the Lowcountry to help foster kids who went through abuse and neglect.

CAPA is looking for families to recruit in Beaufort to help bring a better life to children. CAPA can already serve 15 children each night at their children's home, but that isn't enough. The executive director says any family interested in taking a child in needs to meet certain requirements.

"For the most part, a foster parent just needs to have a very loving heart and to be able to support a child from a very hard place, and a family. When you sign up for foster care, it's not just about treating the child, you're helping heal a family and you're becoming part of that team to help that family reunify," said Christina Wilson, Executive Director, CAPA.

CAPA will be teaming up with the Department of Social Services to train families who want to foster a child. The DSS currently needs 1,000 more licensed homes.

