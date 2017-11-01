Hometown Heroes: Liberty County High School

Liberty County High School offered students an opportunity to dress in support of the Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate on Wednesday.

It was a day when wearing the same outfit wasn't a problem, but instead, it was helping to address a problem.

"Just being a part of the community and letting them know they can be a part even though they are young students," said LCHS Family Consumer Science Teacher, Jana Shields.

Liberty County students joined the fight against breast cancer, showing their support on their backs, and their school spirit in the overwhelming success of a recent fundraising drive.

"It's just to raise money for breast cancer awareness, so we design a T-Shirt every year, We have the staff dress down and the students are allowed to dress down as well," Shields said.

So many did that they raised more than $2,500, which they donated to Cyreia Sandlin's Komen Coastal Georgia Big Wig Campaign, which will help provide mammograms for underinsured women in nine coastal counties.

"I just like helping people, and I feel like this gives them a chance to survive. Everyone deserves a chance, and it shouldn't be based on just people that we know," said Emily Mock, Liberty County High School, Freshman.

This was the sixth year Liberty County High held a dress down fundraiser, which doubled as a tribute to the school's cheerleading coach, Kim Brown, a two-year survivor.

"She's a dear friend to me and she means so much to our students and staff as well," Shields said.

These WTOC Hometown Heroes showed how much the cause meant to all of them.

Liberty County High School has come up with a different T-Shirt design each of the six years they have been doing the fundraiser.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.