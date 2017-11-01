First Christmas tree sighting of the season at GSU for a good cause

Wednesday marked the third day in the trial of a man linked to Blood Gang activity in Savannah.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A wreck in the westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway claimed the life of one person around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The indictment for an accused serial armed robber came down on Wednesday.More >>
Metro Police and McIntosh County deputies continue their search for a man who escaped from a deputy while still in handcuffs on Tuesday.More >>
