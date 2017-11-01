Free health screenings provided for Special Olympic participants

Some Savannah-Chatham County Public School students will get to participate in this year's Special Olympics thanks to some special health screenings.

Dr. John Rowlett of the St. Joseph's/Candler Health System provided physicals for 30 students with special needs at Juliette Low Elementary School Wednesday and he did it for free.

"Normally, it's a group of doctors and I believe it's a paid service where today Dr. Roullette is 100 percent volunteering his time,” said Christine Crawford, with Adapted P.E. at Juliette Low Elementary.

The physicals are good for three years and are required to participate in Special Olympics activities. The Special Olympics will take place on Nov. 14 through 17.

