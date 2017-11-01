Good News: 'Meals on Cool Wheels'

Senior Citizens, Incorporated might have to change the name of one of their signature programs to 'Meals on Cool Wheels.'

That's because Meals on Wheels deliveries will now be made in style. Subaru of America donated brand new cars to 50 Meals on Wheels organizations nationally, and Senior Citizens, Inc. was selected to receive a 2018 Outback, appointed with a sunroof, blue tooth technology, and automatic seats, among other comforts that will make SCI's meal deliveries across its four-county region as comfortable as they are important.

"It looks like we are holding our vehicles together with rubber bands. This is our first brand new vehicle we've ever used for Meals on Wheels, so we're excited. We're hoping that it will save us on gas and maintenance as well as really making a public statement. There is no hiding this vehicle and the message that it brings, which is older adults should all be able to eat. No one should wake up and not know where their next meal is coming from, and thanks to Subaru, we'll be able to make a big difference in our area," said Patti Lyons, President, Senior Citizens, Inc.

