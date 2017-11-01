Suspect indicted in Pooler homicide at Oglethorpe Square Apartment Compelx

A suspect has been indicted in Pooler's first homicide since 2012.

Darryl Johnson is facing multiple charges including malice murder and felony murder.

The shooting happened in August at the Oglethorpe Square Apartment Complex off Pine Barren Road. Johnson had claimed self-defense in the shooting. He lived at the apartment complex, and the victim - Dylan Curtis - did not live there. Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from some kind of confrontation between the two.

