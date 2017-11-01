Trial underway for man linked to Bloods Gang activity in Savannah

Wednesday marked the third day in the trial of a man linked to Blood Gang activity in Savannah.

Antwan Drayton was charged for his role in an armed robbery from last September in the Tatemville neighborhood.

The target of the armed robbery, Dominque Powell, shot at his attackers - Drayton and Arthur Newton - before escaping. Powell was murdered less than a week later.

The robbery happened along Sherman Avenue on Sept. 7, and it was on Sept. 12 that Powell was killed. Drayton is only on trial for the armed robbery incident.

