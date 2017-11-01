Accused serial armed robber indicted after 15 stores burglarized last year

The indictment for an accused serial armed robber came down on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say David Jackson struck 15 hotels and convenience stores last year in Savannah, Pooler, and Port Wentworth. After an eight-month hunt for Jackson including all three police departments, they finally put him behind bars in last August. He is facing 16 charges.

Police say Jackson was good at hiding any identifiable characteristics, and that's why it was so hard to hunt him down. Hotels and convenience stores are open 24 hours, which is the reason police say he chose them as targets.

"It's early hours in the morning where there's nobody around. There are no witnesses around and there's only one employee working at the business at the time, or two employees," said Major Richard Zapal, SCMPD, Criminal Investigations Commander.

The 15 businesses burglarized included six in the Savannah-Chatham Metro jurisdiction, eight in Pooler, and one in Port Wentworth. His coverage ranged from the Hampton Inn, south of downtown Savannah, to Parker's gas station in Godley Station.

No date has been set for when the trial will begin, but you can rest assured, these charges paved a long road ahead for Jackson.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.