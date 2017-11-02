Savannah jazz legend Ben Tucker documentary viewing set for Friday at Trustees

The 20th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues, and on Friday, you have the chance to view a documentary about a late Savannah icon.

On Nov. 3 at 2:15 p.m., there will be a screening of the documentary, "In Tune: The Ben Tucker Story." The student-produced film is about the life of Tucker, a legendary jazz musician who started his career in Savannah decades ago. He is credited for uniting people of all backgrounds through jazz music in the Coastal Empire, and was the co-founder of the Coastal Jazz Association.

Tickets are $5 and the film will be shown at the Trustees Theater at 216 E Broughton Street in downtown Savannah.

