Community Empowerment Workshop aimed at helping those living in poverty

State Representative Carl Gilliard, along with State Commissioner Tim Echols, will host a Community Empowerment Workshop on Thursday, Nov. 1 in Savannah.

The workshop is part of a series that Rep. Gilliard has been hosting over the last few months. His mission is to help those living in poverty thrive and become successful, productive citizens.

Gilliard and Echols will host those who help people living in poverty, like caseworkers, community outreach programs, and churches.

The purpose of this workshop is to explain programs, discounts and incentives for low income, elderly or disabled citizens in the area.

Representative Gilliard spoke to WTOC about why this workshop should be taken serious, and he says he can't stand by and watch people suffer.

"This event is very important in that it will give these entities avenues to find out what additional programs and services are available through these various utility providers. We look forward to this being one in a series of events to empower the working poor,” said Representative Gilliard.

Georgia power, Liberty Gas, and Atlanta Gas Light are just a few of the companies that are on-board with this empowerment workshop.

Thursday's Empowerment Workshop will be held at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

