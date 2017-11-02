CCSO searching for inmate who walked off work release assignment at Ports

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate that walked off his work release assignment Wednesday night.

Officials say Darryl Brown walked off of his work release assignment and cut off his ankle monitor. He was working as a Longshoremen at the Ports and was to be picked up at the American Inn and Suites on Main Street in Garden City. Brown is currently serving time for failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office or 911. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

