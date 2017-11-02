Consider This: Good News 11/2/17

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with some Utime.

So, what is Utime? It's a combination of playtime for some special needs kids, work time for the student volunteers taking care of them and some you time for the parents of the children.

Lily Glass, a senior at Savannah Country Day School started the program. It’s a service in which high school kids take care of special needs children for three hours once a month, a free service that allows the parents of those children time to run errands or just relax.

UTime started three years ago with Lily and a couple of friends and is now up to 30 volunteers working with about 15 children every time they meet.

Monkey Joe's donates the location and the high schoolers raise money to buy pizza for each session that has become much more than just free babysitting.

This week, a well-deserved honor for Greg Parker. The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club presented him with this year's Citizen of the Year Award.

Parker is the president and CEO of Parker’s gas stations and convenience stores and was recognized for his "Fueling the Community" charitable program, a program that supports education, health care and other important issues in the community.

After getting his award, Parker gave the Boys and Girls club a check for $2,500 so they can continue their efforts guiding young men and women.

And finally, this week, Senior Citizens, Inc. might have to change the name of one of their signature programs to “Meals on Cool Wheels.”

That's because Meals on Wheels deliveries will now be made in style. Subaru of America donated brand new cars to 50 Meals on Wheels organizations nationally, and Senior Citizens, Inc. was selected to receive one of the 2018 Outbacks.

Senior Citizen, Inc, delivers meals across a four-county region, so making volunteers as comfortable as possible is important.

