Glynn County authorities offering reward for information on recent shootings

The Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the Brunswick Police Department are teaming up to investigate a spike in shootings which have resulted in four people being injured.

Officials say the shootings happened on the following dates and locations:

Oct. 4 - 100 block of Genoa Martin Drive (Selden Park)

Oct. 8 – Bridon Court (Thornhill MHP)

Oct. 29 - 3600 block of Johnston Circle

Oct. 29 - 700 block of Oglethorpe Street

Oct. 30 - Tenth Street

Oct. 30 - 1000 block of Wolfe Street

Oct. 31 - 200 block of Nottingham Drive

Nov. 1 - Ninth Street and Norwich Street

Interim Police Chief John Powell has announced a reward in the amount of $1000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any of these shootings.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7802, Brunswick Police Department at 912.267.5559, or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.

