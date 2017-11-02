UPS Dogs social media accounts show off adorable pets drivers meet

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

These pups inspired veteran driver Sean McCarren, a 17-year employee of UPS, to start a social media group for him and other drivers to show off some of the furry friends they meet.

McCarren created the UPS Dogs Facebook page five years ago, and has worked hard over the years getting other drivers on board with sharing their photos, videos and stories of the special relationships they form with these lovable creatures.

Since its inception in 2013, the UPS Dogs Facebook page has grown in popularity. Followers love the photos and stories behind each post. UPS Dogs even accepts photos and stories from residents so they can tell their story of how much their pets love their delivery guys as well. Currently, the page has nearly 784,000 followers. An Instagram account has also been created with the same name.

These sites are run by UPS drivers and is not a UPS Corporate-sponsored site.

Be sure and check out UPS Dogs by clicking on the following links, trust me, you'll be glad you did: @upsdogs on Facebook; @upsdogs on Instagram.

Here are just a few examples of the cuteness that awaits if you go follow their page:

