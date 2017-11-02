UPS drivers show off adorable pets they meet with social media accounts

UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.

Some of the drivers decided to start snapping photos of these furry friends they encounter, capturing some really adorable moments. As a result, the UPS drivers decided to create a social media account to share their photos and stories of the special relationships they form with these lovable creatures.

Since its inception in 2013, the UPS Dogs Facebook page has grown in popularity. Followers love the photos and stories behind each post. Currently, the page has nearly 784,000 followers. An Instagram page has also been created due to its popularity.

These sites are run by UPS drivers and is not a UPS Corporate-sponsored site.

Here are just a few examples of the cuteness that awaits if you go follow their page:

