Fatal crash knocks out power on Montgomery Cross Road between Sallie Mood, Truman

A fatal crash took the life of a Savannah woman on Thursday, knocking out power in a Westside neighborhood around 12:45 p.m.

The crash happened in front of Lake Mayer at the 1800 block of Montgomery Cross Road.

Lisa Sanford, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanford sideswiped another vehicle before leaving the road and striking a power pole. She was driving a 2007 Honda Accord.

#SCMPDtraffic Officers, MAIT at serious crash in front of Lake Mayer. WB Montgomery Cross btw Sallie Mood & Truman closed. Area lights out — SCMPD (@scmpd) November 2, 2017

Power had to be restored to more than 1,000 customers.

