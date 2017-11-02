Rincon officer arrested after alleged domestic dispute

A Rincon police officer is being investigated by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute.

The officer involved, 38-year-old Dakota Fields, is charged with cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and simple battery.

April Bonaccorsi, 33, is being charged with felony cruelty to children in the 1st degree, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, and simple battery.

Effingham County deputies made contact with the complainant on the 100 block of Karima Circle in Rincon at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Both parties were transported to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning. Both are awaiting a bond hearing.

