SCMPD investigating shooting on Haven Drive in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating after one person was shot on Haven Drive in Savannah.
SCMPD describes the injuries as non-life threatening.
Everyone is urged to avoid the area as police investigate.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.