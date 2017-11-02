Good News: Community Empowerment Workshop

Several elected officials are bringing important information directly to people who need it.

Thursday, a Community Empowerment Workshop helped direct people to the help they might need paying their power bills this winter.

"A lot of people during the holidays run through a deficit of their bills and being able to pay for their utilities, so several individuals and programs are going to introduce them to some savings that can help them," said Rep. Gilliard, District 162.

State Representative Carl Gilliard and Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols presented the workshop to help those who might have trouble handling what will be rising heating costs in the coming months.

Utility companies and assistance agencies provided free information on how they might be able to get help with their bills.

"This is money that's helped citizens who have stumbled on hard times and needed a helping hand," said Georgia Public Service Commissioner, Tim Echols.

Gilliard and Echols coordinated the workshop to inform, educate, and help people in need find the available assistance.

"This will be a helping tool to help that senior citizen, that grandmother, that single parent, and give them a little helping hand," Rep. Gilliard said.

