2 suspects on the run after robbing Walgreens on Abercorn

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are seeking information on the identities of the suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreens on Oct. 25.

Police say two unidentified black males armed with handguns entered the Walgreens at 11509 Abercorn Street at about 7:50 a.m. and demanded cash and other belongings from the business and two customers. They were last seen running away from the store on foot. They were wearing dark clothing and head coverings and were possibly teenagers. Only one of the suspects is pictured in the attached photos.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.