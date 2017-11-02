Effingham County native wins World Series with Houston Astros

The Houston Astros wrapped up the World Series Wednesday night in a Fall Classic that came down to game seven, and one of the players on the winning team is from our area.

Ron Womack is now the assistant principal at South Effingham High School, but as a former head coach of the Mustangs, Womack got to know Josh Reddick well. Reddick is among the celebratory Astros team that brought Houston its first baseball title in franchise history.

Thursday, some of the hometown folks made sure everyone knew just where Josh Reddick was from, putting up a 'Congratulations Josh' in red cups, which is probably appropriate for the former Mustang, who is now a World Champion.

"It really hasn't set in. It's really hard to know that a student-athlete from South Effingham High School is a World Champion - knowing that the time that I've seen him spend when he was in the Pros, come back and practice with our teams, and us coaches throw to him and work out, and knowing that is the same Josh that is holding the trophy above his head last night is kind of surreal," said former Mustang baseball coach, Ron Womack.

The parade in Houston is set for Friday.

