Fitz and the Tantrums to headline Savannah Rock 'N' Roll Marathon

Billboard chart-topping band 'Fitz and the Tantrums' is set to perform at the finish line of Savannah's annual Rock 'N' Roll Marathon this year.

The Indie pop band based in Los Angeles is best known for its platinum smashes, 'Out of My League,' 'The Walker,' and, most recently, 'HandClap.'

The sextet formed in 2008 and debuted their first album in 2010, 'Pickin' Up the Pieces,' which sent them on a two-year touring odyssey. They recently released their new single, 'Fool,' and are set to perform the song on national television outside in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza as part of this summer's TODAY Citi Concert Series on July 28.

The band is comprised of Michael 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick (co-vocalist), Noelle Scaggs (co-vocalist), James King (saxophone, flute), Jeremy Ruzumna (keyboards), Joseph Karnes (bass), and John Wicks (drums, percussion).

Take a listen to 'Fitz and the Tantrums' hit, 'HandClap' below:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.