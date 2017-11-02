Search for murder suspect continues in Beaufort 30 years later

Thirty years ago, a military wife was murdered in Beaufort.

Margit Schuller was killed on Nov. 1, 1987, in the laundry room of the former Palmetto Apartments on Harding Street in Beaufort.

Captain Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says they've tested DNA from several people of interest over the years in this cold case. None were a match. They've hit a head end, but Schuller's husband and child are still hopeful even three decades later.

"Her daughter, a small child, found her. Margit's daughter found her lying outside the laundry mat. It doesn't get any worse than that," Captain Bromage said.

Thirty years ago, Margit was doing laundry one night around 8 p.m. Police don't know why, but they know a man shot her and ran from the scene. Investigators believe the bullet that struck Schuller ricocheted and hit the shooter. A blood trail marked the start of his escape route, but even with his substantial blood loss, nobody was found and no hospital has any trace.

"As far out to Charleston, to Savannah, to Columbia, and there was no record of anybody coming in with a gunshot wound within a 36-48 hour period," Captain Bromage said.

Several months later, a crew was clearing a lot off Highway 21 in Beaufort when they uncovered the murder weapon.

"It was a 22-caliber, semi-automatic pistol, and it had been buried."

The gun was a perfect match to the bullet shell casing outside the laundry room. In 1987, technology only allowed DNA to be tested for blood type. Once modern technology could create a profile, the DNA was resubmitted in 1999, but they can't link the profile to the suspect without a criminal record.

"Whoever the person is, he is not a convicted offender. He has not been arrested for a violent crime in the last few years for him to be compelled to provide a DNA sample. This is John Doe at this point," Captain Bromage said.

Even the murder weapon was dated as far back as the 1940s. Beaufort is a military mecca.

"A lot of people come back from WWII, may have brought it back. It was a French gun."

Bromage says even if a cold case takes 100 years to solve, officers never stop searching for the killers. Their purpose is closure for the families.

"Every one of these families lost a child, a sister, a brother, a husband or wife."

That's enough for the captain. Justice, and to never give up on the families.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone who has information on the suspect.

