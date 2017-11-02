4th Annual Oysters for the Ogeechee held in Savannah

The 4th Annual Oysters for the Ogeechee was held at the Isle of Hope Marina in Savannah on Thursday.

There was a silent auction, music, and of course, all you can eat oysters. Organizers say this event is about more than just oysters; it's also about protecting their environment.

"We want everybody to be able to enjoy our rivers around here; continue to enjoy it for generations," said Interim Executive Director, Jenn West.

Food was provided by Barnes Catering, and the Moon River Brewing Company served their exclusive ORK beer.

