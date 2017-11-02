Evans County man hit, killed by car while doing yard work

The Evans County Sheriff's Office says a man was hit and killed by a car while doing yard work Thursday off of Highway 280, just west of Hagan.

Investigators say it happened around 6 p.m. Right now, details are limited, but we do know Kenneth Harvey was working along the edge of his front yard when he was struck.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.

