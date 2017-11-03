US Hwy 17 in Jasper County back open following fatal overnight crash investigation

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double-fatal crash that happened overnight on U.S. Highway 17 in Jasper County, South Carolina.More >>
The 7th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon will take over the streets of Savannah this weekend.More >>
The Houston Astros wrapped up the World Series Wednesday night in a Fall Classic that came down to game seven, and one of the players on the winning team is from our area.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at a Largo Drive business that killed one and injured another, Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Evans County Sheriff's Office says a man was hit and killed by a car while doing yard work Thursday off of Highway 280, just west of Hagan.More >>
