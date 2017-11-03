US Hwy 17 in Jasper County back open following fatal overnight crash investigation

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double-fatal crash that happened overnight on U.S. Highway 17 in Jasper County, South Carolina.

It happened around 11:05 p.m. just before the Georgia state line near Temptations nightclub.

At this time, we know two vehicles were involved and at least two people were killed.

Officials say the crash happened between a Ford Explorer and a Chevrolet Equinox. They say the Equinox was traveling north on 17 and the Explorer was traveling south when they collided head-on. The two backseat passengers in the Equinox died. Neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and the front seat passenger of the Equinox and the driver of the Explorer were all injured and taken to the hospital.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police assisted SCHP with the crash.

Highway 17 Is now back open to traffic. Authorities opened both lanes back up around 6:15 a.m. after being closed for more than seven hours overnight. Here's a live look as the lanes were reopened.

South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT team is investigating the crash.

