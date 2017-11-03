Annual Pasta by the Park event offers hearty meal for good cause

If you are looking for a hearty meal before Saturday's big race, then head over to the Hellenic Center Friday for the 7th annual Pasta by the Park.

The event is hosted by Liam's Land, a nonprofit that raises money for Lymphatic Malformation research. Joe and Janet Steffen founded the organization to raise awareness about their son Liam's condition.

The cost is $10 in advance or $15 at the door for a plate of vegetarian or meat pasta, salad, bread sticks and drinks. There will also be live music provided by Midtown Pickers and Friends to enjoy while you eat.

Pasta by the Park will take place Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Hellenic Community Center (14 W. Anderson Street Savannah, 31401). For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.