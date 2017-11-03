Annual Pasta by the Park event offers hearty meal for good cause

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, which means you'll need to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.More >>
If you are looking for a hearty meal before Saturday's big race, then head over to the Hellenic Center Friday for the 7th annual Pasta by the Park event.More >>
The 7th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon will take over the streets of Savannah this weekend.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double-fatal crash that happened overnight on U.S. Highway 17 in Jasper County, South Carolina.More >>
The Houston Astros wrapped up the World Series Wednesday night in a Fall Classic that came down to game seven, and one of the players on the winning team is from our area.More >>
